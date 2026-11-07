SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Utah Mammoth forward Logan Cooley continues to make history.

On Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens, Cooley recorded the fifth hat trick of his NHL career, becoming the fastest active player to reach the milestone and surpassing Alex Ovechkin.

Cooley's urgency and ability to facilitate were on full display throughout the night, earning praise from his teammates.

"Just the speed and his ability to make plays at that high speed is... there's not many guys that can do that," Nick Schmatlz said. "It's fun to watch, fun to be on his team, and I'm really happy for him."

WATCH | Logan Cooley makes NHL history with 5th career hat trick for Utah Mammoth

Logan Cooley makes NHL history with 5th career hat trick for Utah Mammoth

For Cooley, self-confidence has played a major role in his continued success.

"I think confidence is a big thing in this league, and when you have it and you're feeling good, I think that's when you're at your best," Cooley said. "You start seeing a lot more plays, trusting your game and your instincts to make those plays."

Despite the individual milestone, the Mammoth couldn't finish the night with a win, falling to Montreal in overtime. However, Utah managed to secure a point as the team looks to build momentum down the stretch.

Cooley said the team got off to a strong start but struggled to maintain the habits needed to close out the game.

"We just weren't reloading, weren't doing the things that allow us to win games," Cooley said, "getting a point is huge, and we'll take that, move on and be better."

The Mammoth will remain in Canada for their next matchup, traveling to Ottawa to face the Senators on Saturday.

Utah will then continue its longest road trip of the season, wrapping things up Wednesday with a rematch against the Vegas Golden Knights, the team they faced in the first round of the playoffs.