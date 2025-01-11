Utah Royals 'saddened' over allegations of abuse made by former player

HERRIMAN, Utah — Utah Royals officials say they are "saddened to learn" of the allegations made by former goalkeeper Carly Nelson of emotional and psychological abuse she endured while with the team.

In a social media post Friday, Nelson, who made one appearance for the Royals after being traded to her hometown team in Dec. 2023, claimed she "could no longer stay silent" about the abuse she suffered.

Without giving details, Nelson said that although she raised concerns within the organization about the unspecified issues and sought mental health support, she was "met with resistance and public retaliation from the coaches responsible."

Nelson, who is from Lindon, added that when she took a mental health leave from the team in May, it was "the only way to survive the relentless toxicity I was subjected to."

Nelson is no longer with the Royals and is currently a free agent.

In a statement responding to Nelson's claims of abuse, the Royals said they take all allegations "with the utmost seriousness and urgency," and that they "were saddened to learn of a former player’s experience."

The team did not say if any actions were taken, but in her post, Nelson acknowledged that "some responsible were eventually removed" but that "the damage" had already been done to her and others.

In their statement, the Royals concluded by saying, “Everyone deserves safe and supportive environments on and off the field of play. Our goal is to enable our athletes, our staff and employees to enjoy a nurturing, healthy and respectful workplace for all.”