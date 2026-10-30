Pac-12 Conference investigating 'religious discriminatory conduct' targeting Utah State

LOGAN, Utah — The Pac-12 Conference is investigating what it calls religious discriminatory conduct directed at Utah State players and fans during last week's football game at Texas State.

In a statement Friday, the conference did not share details on the alleged incidents, but said "similar conduct has occurred at games across college football this season, including one other of our own member institutions."

On Saturday, Utah State lost 20-17 to Texas State at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos.

The investigation comes days after UCF was fined for derogatory chants targeting BYU players during the Knights' upset over the Cougars on Oct. 24. Other schools have previously been penalized for similar actions during BYU games in recent years.

It's not known if the Pac-12 Conference will penalize Texas State, or if any action will be taken.

"There is no place for such behavior in any venue, nor should it be tolerated," the conference said. "The league has reviewed the preventive measures in place at both instances at Pac-12 venues this season, and will be working with its Board of Directors to strengthen fan conduct standards and accountability, both to prevent this behavior at our own games and to better protect our student-athletes and fans across any sporting events."

This is Utah State's first season as a member of the reformed Pac-12 Conference and is set to host Colorado State at home Saturday.