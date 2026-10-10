Utah State scores 14 unanswered points after halftime to beat Washington State 17-16

LOGAN, Utah — Grady Brosterhous threw for 150 yards and a touchdown, Javen Jacobs had 62 yards rushing and a score, and Utah State scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to beat Washington State 17-16 on Friday night.

Utah State took advantage of two lost fumbles by the Cougars in the second half by turning them into 14 points. The Aggies needed to go just 39 yards for the first touchdown and 19 on the second.

Brosterhous found Eli Wood in the end zone from 27-yards out to pull within 16-10 with 7:08 left in the third quarter. Jacobs added a 2-yard touchdown run with 6:22 left in the fourth following a fumble by Washington State TE Jack Pedersen.

The Cougars were held to just 64 yards in the second half.

Wood finished with six catches for 84 yards. Kian Afrookhteh made a 48-yard field goal early in the second quarter for Utah State (2-4, 1-1 Pac-12).

Caden Pinnick was 23 of 36 for 156 yards with a fumble for Washington State (1-5, 0-2), which has lost three straight games. Leo Pulalasi had 60 yards rushing with a touchdown.

Up next

Washington State: At Oregon State on Oct. 17.

Utah State: At Texas State on Oct. 24.