Utah superfans transform their Sandy yard into team tribute with 43 cans of spray paint

SANDY, Utah — A giant red "U" adorned with the University of Utah's iconic drum and feathers now dominates the front yard of a Sandy home, the result of one family's dedication to their beloved football team.

Laura and Paolo Gonzalez have transformed their property into a Utes shrine using 43 cans of spray paint, creating what they call their favorite design yet as the team prepares for its season opener against USC.

"Huge fans, huge fans. Been fans for lots of years. Converted him," Laura said, laughing as she gestured toward her husband.

The couple's elaborate yard displays have become a 15-year tradition that started simply.

"We started just like mowing it into our grass, and then an outline of it, and then it's just evolved," Laura said.

What began as a mowed pattern in the grass has transformed into the intricate spray-painted masterpiece that now catches the attention of passersby.

"People love it. They drive by taking pictures all the time. It's super fun," Laura said.

Paolo, who works at FedEx by day, creates the designs freehand without formal artistic training. He credits his wife as the inspiration behind the annual project.

"She asks and I do," Paolo said with a laugh.

The couple's daughter, Isabelle Gonzalez, says the tradition reflects her parents' relationship.

"My mom is the biggest Utes fan in the world. Everybody knows that," Isabelle said. "It is his love language. He does anything to make her happy. He's the best."

While Isabelle appreciates her parents' passion, she admits that the team spirit didn't necessarily pass to the next generation.

"I don't really watch that much, but it's great to see my parents have fun," she said. "Honestly, I was so young when they started, it's just sort of a normal thing now for me. Everybody just knows our house is the Utes house. Everybody's welcome."

The Gonzalez family plans to watch Saturday night's season opener against UCLA from their driveway with friends and food.

"La panza llena — that means 'full belly,'" Paolo said. "That just means when people come to our house, they will always have food and leave with a full belly."

As for expectations for the upcoming season, Laura keeps her hopes realistic.

"I just hope they do better than last — that's all. I don't expect a perfect year. I just hope we do better than last," she said.

Laura emphasized that her team loyalty comes with a message of good sportsmanship.

"I don't like people being all grumpy with the rivalry. Let's just have fun — and go Utes!" she said. "I just like the world to know that the Utes are in our hearts!"

