Scalley hires Utah State offensive coordinator for new Utes opening

SALT LAKE CITY — After Utah's offensive coordinator followed Coach Kyle Whittingham to Michigan, the Utes' new head coach has picked up a new OC from another in-state school.

On Saturday, the Utes' athletic department announced that Morgan Scalley has hired Kevin McGiven, Utah State's offensive coordinator, to fill the role after Jason Beck joined Whittingham.

“Kevin is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football,” Scalley said in a statement. “His ability to innovate and adapt to different personnel is extremely impressive and he brings a scheme and mentality that are perfect for the playmakers we have here at Utah. Ute Nation is going to love this guy!”

McGiven has 25 years of coaching experience, Utah's announcement said, and spent the 2025 season leading the Aggies' offense. Before that, he spent seven seasons in various offensive coaching roles at San José State. His resume before that included two brief stints at USU, several collective years between Weber State, Brigham Young and Southern Utah, and some out-of-state coaching gigs.

“What an incredible honor for me to be hired as the offensive coordinator at the University of Utah,” McGiven said in Saturday's announcement. “This is a special place with special people that I’ve always aspired to be. I sincerely thank Mark Harlan and Coach Scalley for giving me this opportunity and putting their faith and trust in me to lead our offense. My wife and I are excited to get down there and I look forward to continuing and building upon the success and tradition of Utah football.”

McGiven grew up in Orem and graduated from Mountain View High School. He played at Eastern Arizona Junior College and Louisiana Tech, then earned degrees from Utah Valley University and BYU.