University of Utah planning $26 million renovation of Rice-Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah and its new company, Crimson Brand Partners, are planning a $26 million renovation of Rice-Eccles Stadium, according to documents obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune.

According to the project description, Utah is looking to refresh existing suites on the stadium’s fourth and fifth levels, add six new suites and a club on the sixth level, and create a new field-level club.

The university has begun soliciting architects and engineers for the project. If approved, the initial phase is expected to be completed in August 2027.

The initial construction budget is listed at $26 million, but additional phases could be added.

Utah Athletics and the university both declined to comment on the proposal when contacted by The Tribune.

The project would center mostly on the stadium’s West Tower, upgrading suites on the fourth and fifth levels to deliver an “elevated fan experience and sustainable revenue growth.”

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