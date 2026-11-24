PROVO, Utah — A federal investigation led to the arrest of a man in Provo for allegedly encouraging the assassination of President Donald Trump.

Hector Alejandro Mujica-Hernandez was taken into custody on October 16 after the Department of Homeland Security received information from the FBI concerning online threats made to the president.

According to the department, Mujica-Hernandez was under investigation for images of stickers that read, “Shoot Trump, be a hero, become unforgetable (sic).” Homeland Security said the the letter “A” in the sticker "was stylized as an upside-down anarchist symbol."

Law enforcement claimed Mujica-Hernandez had distributed the stickers during a meeting of a group called “People of Provo Against ICE."

The Department of Homeland Security said Mujica-Hernandez entered the country lawfully in 2016 from Venezuela, but overstayed his visa and remained in the U.S. illegally.