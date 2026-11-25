SALT LAKE CITY — No. 2 Utah is 11-0 and the only team left undefeated in the country, but the team isn't planning on taking its foot off the gas anytime soon.

Although they've already clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game next week, the Utes still want to close the regular season with a win and achieve a perfect 12-0 record. They'll have that opportunity on Friday night when they host West Virginia.

"It's pretty crazy," Utah quarterback Devon Dampier said about the path Utah is on and being a Heisman contender. "I'm grateful. I'm blessed to be in this situation, but again, my mentality is until I'm there, it's not real yet. I still got things to get better on every single game, things that make our team improve, and that's my mindset."

"It's just, you want to go out with a win on senior night, finish the regular season strong," Utah linebacker Elijah Elliss explained. "Last home game in Rice-Eccles, so make it a special one, but the preparation is going to be the same. Go 1-0 every week."

BYU is no. 11 in the AP poll this week, and remains no. 10 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings. So, if the playoffs started today, the Cougars would be in.

Their most likely path in remains to be an at-large bid. The Cougars could still make the Big 12 title game if Texas Tech loses to TCU on Thursday and BYU beats Cincinnati on Saturday. They would then have a shot at the conference auto-bid in a rematch against Utah.

"I don't make the rules, but I believe in our team, and I believe that we can compete with anybody in the nation," BYU defensive back Raider Damuni said. "It's not in our control, and what we can control is winning this week, and that's what we're focused on. We know if we win this week that it'll set us up for the future."

"If the CFP happens for us or the Big 12 (championship), we're going to be super grateful if that happens, but I think the focus right now is just Cincinnati," BYU defensive lineman Anisi Purcell said.

Both games are on FOX 13 this holiday weekend. Utah kicks off at 7 p.m. against West Virginia on Friday night. BYU starts at 1:30 p.m. against Cincinnati on Saturday.