Utah Warriors suspend operations, withdraw from Major League Rugby

HERRIMAN, Utah — The Utah Warriors rugby franchise announced it has suspended operations and will not participate in future Major League Rugby seasons.

In a social media post Tuesday, the team announced it had been "committed and on track" to compete during the 2026 season, but that "things changed quickly in the past week."

According to the post, the Warriors informed Major League Rugby officials that it will no longer operate and is leaving the league, having been one of its original franchises when play began in 2018.

The Warriors, which played its home games at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, are one of five teams to withdraw from the league since the end of last season.

Warriors season ticket holders will be refunded, the team said.

Team co-founder and CEO Kimball Kjar said Tuesday's announcement "isn't the end" for rugby in Utah, but offered few other details.

"In the coming days, we will share how our support for the game will continue and how you can support the incredible rugby community that will carry on the rich and storied legacy of rugby in Utah.