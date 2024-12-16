Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano earns second team AP All-American honors

SALT LAKE CITY — While things didn't go as the University of Utah team and fans expected, one Utes player has been the silver lining for an otherwise down season.

Right tackle Spencer Faro was named second team Associated Press All-American Monday, his fourth All-America honor and the third this season.

Fano started all 12 games this season and did not allow a sack after Utah's first game. The true sophomore from Timpview High School has started 24 games at tackle during his collegiate career.

Fano is the fifth Utah offensive lineman to be named to an AP All-American team and the first since 2010, according to the school.

Despite conference title hopes heading into the schedule, Utah finished the 2024 season with a 5-7 record and failed to reach a bowl game during a non-pandemic season for the first time since 2013.