Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Utes ranked 12th in AP preseason Top 25 poll; highest-ranked Big 12 team

Utah Rising Football
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE -Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) looks to throw a pass during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Penn State Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif.
Utah Rising Football
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is the highest-ranked Big 12 Conference team in the AP preseason Top 25 rankings, showing up at No. 12 in the poll released Monday.

After moving from the disintegrated Pac 12 Conference, Utah plays in its inaugural Big 12 season this year, opening at home against Southern Utah on Aug. 29.

Despite playing in the conference for the first time, Utah is clearly the cream of the crop of the Big 12, especially with quarterback Cam Rising returning for a seventh collegiate season.

Overall, the Big 12 placed five teams in the preseason rankings.

  1. Georgia (46)
  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. UTAH
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

Other teams receiving votes:
Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.

First-place votes in parentheses

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere