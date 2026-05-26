West Valley native, Real Salt Lake star Zavier Gozo keeps soaring as Europe and MLS take notice

SANDY, Utah — After a blazing start to the MLS season, 19-year-old Zavier Gozo played his way into contention for a spot on the United States Men’s National Team for this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

But when a leaked USMNT roster made headlines over the weekend, Gozo’s name was notably absent.

Still, the Real Salt Lake forward’s future remains bright. Six goals in just 14 starts this Major League Soccer season have put him among America’s most promising young talents — and linked him to some of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs.

“I’m achieving the goals I set for myself, and I feel like that’s pretty great,” Zavier Gozo said during an interview last week.

The West Valley City native has been turning heads around the globe, all while enjoying unwavering hometown support from friends and family at America First Field.

The last 48 hours I’ve had many a messages from people in Europe asking my opinion about Zavier Gozo. All of them asking if he goes to the World Cup….not kidding you.



Premier league teams salivating at the prospects and expect him/@realsaltlake to have offers very soon for a… — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) April 9, 2026

“It means everything,” he said. “Having my family and friends at every home game is so comforting. It helps me play my best. The community around me has been awesome, and I feel their love every game.”

Gozo says he’s trying to stay grounded despite the attention — leaning on his parents, brother, girlfriend and close friends when the stress creeps in.

“Honestly, I just like not to talk about it when it stresses me out,” he said. “I play games with my family to take my mind off it. We play Nerts. Skip-Bo — my mom’s favorite — and the Wii a lot.”

However you score it, Gozo’s rise is far from over, and the next chapter could take him from Utah to Europe.