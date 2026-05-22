Real Salt Lake star Diego Luna left off U.S. World Cup squad, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — In a surprising decision, Real Salt Lake star Diego Luna has reportedly been left off the U.S. Men's National Team for the upcoming World Cup.

The Athletic reported both Luna and teammate Zavier Gozo were not included in coach Mauricio Pochettino’s 26-man roster, which is scheduled to be released on Tuesday.

A source told FOX 13 News that the report appears to be accurate.

While Gozo was a long shot to make the team, Luna was considered to be a near lock following his numerous appearances with the U.S. Men's National team last year in which he played in 18 matches.

With Real Salt Lake this season, Luna has four goals and three assists.

The World Cup is set to begin on June 11, with the U.S. taking the pitch for the first time against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles.