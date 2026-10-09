Women’s health goes beyond annual screenings

SALT LAKE CITY — October is often associated with breast cancer awareness and reminders about routine screenings. However, women’s health extends far beyond annual mammograms and preventive exams.

Dr. Mike Woodruff of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah says screenings remain important, but women should take a broader view of their overall health.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and so it's very important that we do those screenings,” Woodruff said. “However, I think a lot of people forget that heart disease is still the number one cause of death for women.”

While breast cancer often receives significant attention during October, heart disease continues to be a major health threat for women.

Heart disease kills significantly more women each year than breast cancer.

He encouraged women to stay connected with their primary care providers and understand important health measurements such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

“It's really important to be connected with your doctor, to know your numbers, your blood pressure, and your cholesterol,” he said.

He also pointed to menopause as an important factor in cardiovascular health.

As estrogen levels decline during menopause, cholesterol levels can rise and a woman’s risk of heart disease can increase.

Woodruff said women should also pay attention to their mental health, noting that physical and emotional health are closely linked.

“The body and the mind are so tightly connected,” he said.

Hormonal changes can affect mood and mental well-being, and some mental health concerns can appear as physical symptoms.

Headaches, fatigue, sleep problems and abdominal pain can sometimes be connected to underlying mental health issues.

For women experiencing symptoms without a clear explanation, Woodruff said it is important to consider mental health as part of the conversation and to seek help when needed.

“Don't be afraid to ask for help,” he said.

Advances in medicine are allowing doctors to tailor preventive care based on a woman’s unique health history.

Woodruff said family history plays an important role in determining future health risks.

Conversations about health conditions on both a mother’s and father’s side of the family can help doctors identify whether additional screening may be appropriate.

For example, some inherited genetic factors can increase breast cancer risk.

Rather than screening everyone for those genetic markers, providers often begin with a detailed review of family history, menopause history and lifestyle factors.

Woodruff said growing awareness around menopause is helping women better understand the changes that occur during midlife.

“It's really important to know that menopause is not just hot flashes,” he said.

According to Woodruff, menopause can affect heart health, bone density, sleep, mood and mental health.

Recognizing those changes and discussing them with a healthcare provider can help women better manage symptoms and address potential long-term health risks.

While breast cancer screenings remain an important part of preventive care, Woodruff said women should view their health through a wider lens.

Heart health, mental health, menopause and individualized risk assessments all contribute to long-term wellness.

Staying connected with a primary care provider and maintaining recommended screenings can help identify potential concerns early and support healthier outcomes over time.