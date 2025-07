Where to watch fireworks across Utah on the Fourth of July (and before, after)

As Utahns get set to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, here's a list of where you can check out professional fireworks shows across the state.

All fireworks displays are scheduled to begin either at dusk or around 10 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY, JULY 3

IVINS - Tuacahn Amphitheatre (after "The Little Mermaid")

LOGAN - Willow Park

MILLCREEK - Millcreek Common

NORTH SALT LAKE - Eaglewood Golf Course

PARK CITY - Canyons Village (fireworks after drone show)

WEST BOUNTIFUL - City Park

FRIDAY, JULY 4

ANTIMONY - Otter Creek RV Park and Marina

BLANDING - Centennial Park

CLEARFIELD - Fisher Park

DUCHESNE - Roy Park

BEAVER - Tushar Mountain 4 Plex

BRIGHAM CITY - Pioneer Park

CEDAR CITY - Cedar City Airport

DELTA - Millard County Fairgrounds

EAGLE MOUNTAIN - Cory Wride Memorial Park

FARR WEST - Smith Family Park

GARDEN CITY - Heritage Park

GRANTSVILLE - Cherry Street Park

HANKSVILLE - Hanksville Town Park

HEBER CITY/MIDWAY - Memorial Hill

HENEFER - Town Park

HILDALE - UEP Field

HOLLADAY - Holladay Park

HUNTINGTON - Fairgrounds

HUNTSVILLE - Town Park

HURRICANE - Sand Hollow State Park

HYRUM - Soccer Fields

KANAB - Jacob Hamblin Park

KAYSVILLE - Barnes Park

LAYTON - Layton Commons Park

LEHI - Electric Park

LEWISTON - Fairgrounds

MAGNA - Copper Park

MANTI - Manti City Sports Complex

MILFORD - Milford Recreation Complex

MINERSVILLE - Minersville Park

MOAB - Lion's Back

MORGAN - Fairgrounds

MORONI - Center Street Park

MT. PLEASANT - City Park

MURRAY - Murray Park

NEPHI - Juab County Fairgrounds

PANGUITCH - Triple C Arena

PARK CITY - Canyons Village (after drone show)

PAROWAN - Iron County Fairgrounds

PLAIN CITY - Lee Olsen Park

PLEASANT GROVE - Discovery Park

PROVO - LaVell Edwards Stadium (Stadium of Fire event)

PRICE - Carbon County Event Center

RICHFIELD - West Hills (9:30 p.m.)

RIVERDALE - Riverdale Park

RIVERTON - City Park

ROOSEVELT - Constitution Park

SALT LAKE CITY - The Gateway

SANDY - City Hall/Promenade

SOUTH JORDAN - Ballpark (after Bees game)

ST. GEORGE - Greater Zion Stadium

TOOELE - Deseret Peak Indoor Arena (after rodeo)

WEST JORDAN - Veterans Memorial Park

WEST POINT - Loy Blake Park

VERNAL - Ashley Valley Community Park

VINEYARD - Grove Park

SATURDAY, JULY 5

CENTERVILLE - Community Park

NORTH OGDEN - Barker Park

SANDY - America First Field (after RSL game)

PARK CITY - Canyons Village (after drone show)

TOOELE - THS Football Stadium (after concert)