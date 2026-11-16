FOX 13 is teaming up with Unified Fire Authority and SameDay Heating & Air, Plumbing, and Electrical for Coats for Comfort, a new partnership to help Utahns in need stay warm this winter.

For families facing financial challenges, a new winter coat can help ease the burden of preparing for colder weather. Coats for Comfort gives neighbors a simple way to support one another and bring a little comfort to the season.

Ashley Hawk visited with firefighters at one of the 26 Unified Fire stations where community members can drop off their donations.

There are also 14 Salt Lake City Fire stations accepting coats during the drive.

The coats will be distributed to several Utah charities to get them into the hands of people who need them most.

You can also make a tax deductible donation at fox13now.com/coats.