FOX 13 is teaming up with Unified Fire Authority and SameDay Heating & Air, Plumbing, and Electrical for Coats for Comfort.

Together, we're helping keep local kids warm this winter by collecting new coats for children and families in need throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

Community members can help by donating new coats at 26 Unified Fire stations or 14 Salt Lake City Fire stations.

On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, we will be accepting donations at Millcreek Common until 7pm.

Jenny Hardman was there as well and talked to Rachel Nasse, Event Manager, about two things coming up at Millcreek Common.

A Grateful Get Together is on Friday, November 20, 2026 from 6-8pm. The public is welcome to this free event to sample flavors from 50+ local small businesses at the Utah's Own Holiday Shoppes. You will also see the tree be lit for the season and celebrate the opening of the ice skating loop.

Then, November 27-29, 2026 from 5:30 and 7pm, it's the Millcreek Magic Ice Show. Take a magical journey through storytelling, ice skating and dancing for the whole family on the Millcreek Common skate Loop.

You can also text FOX13COATS to 50155 to make a tax deductible monetary donation or donate and find more information at fox13now.com/coats.