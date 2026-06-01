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Berry crunch cheesecake phyllo bites with Smith's Chef Jeff

Berry crunch cheesecake phyllo bites with Smith's Chef Jeff
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Is it even summer without some berries and delicious food? Smith's Chef Jeff has a look at some berry crunch cheesecake phyllo bites for us.

Ingredients

· 2 packages frozen mini phyllo shells

· 8 oz cream cheese, softened

· 1/2 cup powdered sugar

· 1 tsp vanilla extract

· 1 cup whipped topping

· 1/2 cup strawberries, finely diced

· 1/4 cup blueberries

· 1 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal

· 1 tbsp melted butter

· Pinch of salt

Optional Garnishes

· Honey drizzle

· Lemon zest

· White chocolate drizzle

· Mint leaves

Directions

· Allow phyllo shells to thaw according to package directions.

· In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth.

· Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract and mix until creamy.

· Fold in whipped topping until light and fluffy.

· In a separate bowl, lightly crush Fruity Pebbles and stir with melted butter and a small pinch of salt.

· Spoon or pipe cheesecake filling into phyllo shells.

· Top with strawberries and blueberries.

· Finish with Fruity Pebble crunch topping.

· Add optional garnishes if desired and refrigerate until ready to serve.

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