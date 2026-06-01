Berry crunch cheesecake phyllo bites with Smith's Chef Jeff

Is it even summer without some berries and delicious food? Smith's Chef Jeff has a look at some berry crunch cheesecake phyllo bites for us.
Ingredients
· 2 packages frozen mini phyllo shells
· 8 oz cream cheese, softened
· 1/2 cup powdered sugar
· 1 tsp vanilla extract
· 1 cup whipped topping
· 1/2 cup strawberries, finely diced
· 1/4 cup blueberries
· 1 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal
· 1 tbsp melted butter
· Pinch of salt
Optional Garnishes
· Honey drizzle
· Lemon zest
· White chocolate drizzle
· Mint leaves
Directions
· Allow phyllo shells to thaw according to package directions.
· In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth.
· Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract and mix until creamy.
· Fold in whipped topping until light and fluffy.
· In a separate bowl, lightly crush Fruity Pebbles and stir with melted butter and a small pinch of salt.
· Spoon or pipe cheesecake filling into phyllo shells.
· Top with strawberries and blueberries.
· Finish with Fruity Pebble crunch topping.
· Add optional garnishes if desired and refrigerate until ready to serve.