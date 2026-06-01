Garlic chicken parmesan sliders with Smith's Chef Jeff

If you are looking for an easy dinner that is full of flavor, Smith's Chef Jeff has just the recipe for you with his garlic chicken parmesan sliders.
Ingredients
● 1 package Hawaiian rolls
● 6 crispy white meat chicken tenders (such as Applegate or Kroger brand)
● 1 cup DeLallo pizza sauce
● 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
● 1/2 cup shredded provolone cheese
● 2 tbsp grated parmesan cheese
● 3 tbsp melted butter
● 1/2 tsp garlic powder
● 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning
Directions
● Preheat oven to 375°F.
● Bake chicken tenders according to package directions until crispy.
● Slice Hawaiian rolls in half horizontally while keeping rolls connected.
● Place bottom half of rolls onto a baking sheet or oven-safe dish and lightly toast for 3–4 minutes.
● Cut cooked chicken tenders into 2–3 pieces each.
● Spread a thin layer of DeLallo pizza sauce over the toasted bottom buns.
● Layer chicken evenly across the rolls.
● Top with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
● Drizzle a little more pizza sauce over the top.
● Place top buns on sliders.
● Mix melted butter with parmesan cheese, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning, then brush over tops.
● Bake 10–12 minutes until cheese is melted and sliders are hot.
● Serve warm.