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Garlic chicken parmesan sliders with Smith's Chef Jeff

Garlic chicken parmesan sliders with Smith's Chef Jeff
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If you are looking for an easy dinner that is full of flavor, Smith's Chef Jeff has just the recipe for you with his garlic chicken parmesan sliders.

Ingredients

● 1 package Hawaiian rolls

● 6 crispy white meat chicken tenders (such as Applegate or Kroger brand)

● 1 cup DeLallo pizza sauce

● 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

● 1/2 cup shredded provolone cheese

● 2 tbsp grated parmesan cheese

● 3 tbsp melted butter

● 1/2 tsp garlic powder

● 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning

Directions

● Preheat oven to 375°F.

● Bake chicken tenders according to package directions until crispy.

● Slice Hawaiian rolls in half horizontally while keeping rolls connected.

● Place bottom half of rolls onto a baking sheet or oven-safe dish and lightly toast for 3–4 minutes.

● Cut cooked chicken tenders into 2–3 pieces each.

● Spread a thin layer of DeLallo pizza sauce over the toasted bottom buns.

● Layer chicken evenly across the rolls.

● Top with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

● Drizzle a little more pizza sauce over the top.

● Place top buns on sliders.

● Mix melted butter with parmesan cheese, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning, then brush over tops.

● Bake 10–12 minutes until cheese is melted and sliders are hot.

● Serve warm.

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