Mini taco empanadas with Smith's Chef Jeff

Nothing says summer like a taco night and Smith's Chef Jeff has a recipe for mini taco empanadas that are sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Ingredients

· 1 lb ground beef

· 1 tbsp tomato paste

· 2 tbsp ketchup

· 1 tsp chili powder

· 1 tsp paprika

· 1/2 tsp cumin

· 1/2 tsp garlic powder

· Salt and pepper to taste

· 1–2 tbsp water, if needed

· 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

· 1 tube crescent dough sheets

· 2 tbsp melted butter

Optional for Serving

· Salsa

· Sour cream

· Guacamole

Directions

· Preheat oven to 375°F.

· Brown ground beef in a skillet over medium heat and drain excess grease if needed.

· Push beef to one side of the skillet and add tomato paste directly to the pan. Cook the tomato paste for about 30 seconds to deepen the flavor.

· Stir in ketchup, chili powder, paprika, cumin, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Add 1–2 tablespoons of water if needed to loosen slightly. Cook 1–2 minutes until the mixture is rich and well combined.

· Roll out the crescent dough and cut into 8 equal squares.

· Add taco meat and cheese to the center of each square.

· Fold over and crimp edges tightly with a fork.

· Brush tops with melted butter.

· Bake 12–15 minutes until golden brown.

· Serve with salsa, sour cream, or guacamole for dipping.