Breakfast banana splits with Smith's Chef Jeff

Can you think of anything better for breakfast than something that makes you think you are eating dessert? Smith's Chef Jeff has a recipe for some breakfast banana splits for us.

Ingredients

● 2 bananas

● 2 cups vanilla Greek yogurt

● 1 cup strawberries, diced

● 1/2 cup blueberries

● 1/2 cup granola

● 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

● 1/4 cup shredded coconut (optional)

● Honey for drizzling

Optional Toppings

● Sliced almonds

● Rainbow sprinkles

● Peanut butter drizzle

● Crushed graham crackers

● Fresh raspberries

Directions

● Peel bananas and slice each one lengthwise down the middle.

● Place banana halves into shallow bowls or serving plates.

● Spoon vanilla Greek yogurt down the center of each banana split.

● Top with strawberries, blueberries, granola, and mini chocolate chips.

● Add coconut or any additional toppings you like.

● Finish with a drizzle of honey and serve immediately.