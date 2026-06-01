Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
The PlaceRecipes

Actions

Breakfast banana splits with Smith's Chef Jeff

Breakfast banana splits with Smith's Chef Jeff
Posted

Can you think of anything better for breakfast than something that makes you think you are eating dessert? Smith's Chef Jeff has a recipe for some breakfast banana splits for us.

Ingredients

● 2 bananas

● 2 cups vanilla Greek yogurt

● 1 cup strawberries, diced

● 1/2 cup blueberries

● 1/2 cup granola

● 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

● 1/4 cup shredded coconut (optional)

● Honey for drizzling

Optional Toppings

● Sliced almonds

● Rainbow sprinkles

● Peanut butter drizzle

● Crushed graham crackers

● Fresh raspberries

Directions

● Peel bananas and slice each one lengthwise down the middle.

● Place banana halves into shallow bowls or serving plates.

● Spoon vanilla Greek yogurt down the center of each banana split.

● Top with strawberries, blueberries, granola, and mini chocolate chips.

● Add coconut or any additional toppings you like.

● Finish with a drizzle of honey and serve immediately.

Recent Good Day Utah stories

 

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE