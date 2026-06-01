Breakfast banana splits with Smith's Chef Jeff

Can you think of anything better for breakfast than something that makes you think you are eating dessert? Smith's Chef Jeff has a recipe for some breakfast banana splits for us.
Ingredients
● 2 bananas
● 2 cups vanilla Greek yogurt
● 1 cup strawberries, diced
● 1/2 cup blueberries
● 1/2 cup granola
● 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
● 1/4 cup shredded coconut (optional)
● Honey for drizzling
Optional Toppings
● Sliced almonds
● Rainbow sprinkles
● Peanut butter drizzle
● Crushed graham crackers
● Fresh raspberries
Directions
● Peel bananas and slice each one lengthwise down the middle.
● Place banana halves into shallow bowls or serving plates.
● Spoon vanilla Greek yogurt down the center of each banana split.
● Top with strawberries, blueberries, granola, and mini chocolate chips.
● Add coconut or any additional toppings you like.
● Finish with a drizzle of honey and serve immediately.