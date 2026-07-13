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Blackberry lemon cheesecake bars with Smith's Chef Jeff

Blackberry lemon cheesecake bars with Smith's Chef Jeff
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These blackberry lemon cheesecake bars combine bright citrus, rich cheesecake and sweet berry swirls into a dessert that tastes just as impressive as it looks.

Ingredients

Brown Butter Graham Cracker Crust

● 1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs

● 6 Tbsp butter, browned

● 2 Tbsp granulated sugar

● Pinch of salt

Lemon Cheesecake Filling

● 16 oz cream cheese, softened

● 3/4 cup granulated sugar

● 2 eggs

● Zest of 2 lemons

● 3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

● 1 tsp vanilla extract

● Pinch of salt

Blackberry Swirl

● 1½ cups fresh blackberries

● 2 Tbsp granulated sugar

● 1 tsp lemon juice

Finish

● Fresh blackberries

● Additional lemon zest

Directions

Make the Blackberry Swirl

● Combine blackberries, sugar, and lemon juice in a small saucepan.

● Cook over medium heat for 5–7 minutes until the berries break down.

● Mash lightly with a spoon.

● Strain if desired for a smoother swirl.

● Cool slightly.

Prepare the Crust

● Preheat oven to 325°F.

● Line an 8x8-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

● Brown the butter in a saucepan until golden and nutty.

● Combine graham cracker crumbs, browned butter, sugar, and salt.

● Press firmly into the prepared pan.

● Bake for 8 minutes and allow to cool slightly.

Make the Filling

● Beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth.

● Mix in eggs one at a time.

● Add lemon zest, lemon juice, vanilla, and salt.

● Mix just until combined.

Assemble and Bake

● Pour the filling over the crust.

● Dollop the blackberry mixture across the surface.

● Use a knife to gently swirl the blackberry mixture into the cheesecake filling.

● Bake for 35-38 minutes until the center is just set with a slight jiggle.

Chill and Serve

● Cool completely.

● Refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

● Cut into bars and garnish with fresh blackberries and lemon zest before serving.

Chef Jeff Tips

● Brown butter adds a rich, nutty flavor that takes the graham cracker crust to the next level.

● Don't over-swirl the blackberry mixture or you'll lose the beautiful marbled look.

● The cheesecake should still have a slight jiggle in the center when it comes out of the oven.

● Chilling completely makes cleaner cuts and improves the texture.

● For the brightest flavor, use freshly squeezed lemon juice and fresh lemon zest.

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