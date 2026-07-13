Blackberry lemon cheesecake bars with Smith's Chef Jeff

These blackberry lemon cheesecake bars combine bright citrus, rich cheesecake and sweet berry swirls into a dessert that tastes just as impressive as it looks.
Ingredients
Brown Butter Graham Cracker Crust
● 1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs
● 6 Tbsp butter, browned
● 2 Tbsp granulated sugar
● Pinch of salt
Lemon Cheesecake Filling
● 16 oz cream cheese, softened
● 3/4 cup granulated sugar
● 2 eggs
● Zest of 2 lemons
● 3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
● 1 tsp vanilla extract
● Pinch of salt
Blackberry Swirl
● 1½ cups fresh blackberries
● 2 Tbsp granulated sugar
● 1 tsp lemon juice
Finish
● Fresh blackberries
● Additional lemon zest
Directions
Make the Blackberry Swirl
● Combine blackberries, sugar, and lemon juice in a small saucepan.
● Cook over medium heat for 5–7 minutes until the berries break down.
● Mash lightly with a spoon.
● Strain if desired for a smoother swirl.
● Cool slightly.
Prepare the Crust
● Preheat oven to 325°F.
● Line an 8x8-inch baking pan with parchment paper.
● Brown the butter in a saucepan until golden and nutty.
● Combine graham cracker crumbs, browned butter, sugar, and salt.
● Press firmly into the prepared pan.
● Bake for 8 minutes and allow to cool slightly.
Make the Filling
● Beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth.
● Mix in eggs one at a time.
● Add lemon zest, lemon juice, vanilla, and salt.
● Mix just until combined.
Assemble and Bake
● Pour the filling over the crust.
● Dollop the blackberry mixture across the surface.
● Use a knife to gently swirl the blackberry mixture into the cheesecake filling.
● Bake for 35-38 minutes until the center is just set with a slight jiggle.
Chill and Serve
● Cool completely.
● Refrigerate for at least 3 hours.
● Cut into bars and garnish with fresh blackberries and lemon zest before serving.
Chef Jeff Tips
● Brown butter adds a rich, nutty flavor that takes the graham cracker crust to the next level.
● Don't over-swirl the blackberry mixture or you'll lose the beautiful marbled look.
● The cheesecake should still have a slight jiggle in the center when it comes out of the oven.
● Chilling completely makes cleaner cuts and improves the texture.
● For the brightest flavor, use freshly squeezed lemon juice and fresh lemon zest.