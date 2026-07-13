Loaded peach cobbler nachos with Smith's Chef Jeff

This loaded peach cobbler nachos recipe turns a classic Southern dessert into a shareable, over-the-top treat layered with cinnamon sugar chips, warm peaches and all the cobbler fixings.
Ingredients
Cinnamon Sugar Chips
· 8 flour tortillas
· 4 Tbsp melted butter
· 1/2 cup granulated sugar
· 1 tsp cinnamon
Peach Cobbler Topping
· 4 large ripe peaches, peeled if desired and diced
· 3 Tbsp butter
· 1/4 cup brown sugar
· 1 tsp cinnamon
· 1/4 tsp nutmeg
· 1 Tbsp lemon juice
· 1 Tbsp cornstarch
· 2 Tbsp cold water
Cheesecake Drizzle
· 4 oz cream cheese, softened
· 1/2 cup powdered sugar
· 2–3 Tbsp milk
· 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
Finish
· 1/3 cup toasted pecans, roughly chopped
· 1/2 cup fresh raspberries
· Fresh mint leaves
Directions
Make the Cinnamon Sugar Chips
· Preheat oven to 375°F.
· Cut each tortilla into 6 wedges.
· Arrange on two large baking sheets in a single layer.
· Brush both sides lightly with melted butter.
· Combine sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle evenly over both sides.
· Bake for 5 minutes, then flip the chips.
· Return to the oven and bake another 4–6 minutes until lightly golden and crisp.
· Allow chips to cool completely. They will continue to crisp as they cool.
Prepare the Peach Cobbler Topping
· Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
· Add peaches, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon juice.
· Cook 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until peaches soften but still hold their shape.
· Whisk together cornstarch and cold water.
· Stir into the peaches and cook 1–2 minutes until glossy and lightly thickened.
· Remove from heat and cool slightly.
Make the Cheesecake Drizzle
· Beat together cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and milk until smooth.
· Add additional milk as needed until thick but easily drizzleable.
· Transfer to a squeeze bottle or piping bag.
Assemble
· Arrange cinnamon sugar chips on a large serving platter.
· Spoon warm peach cobbler topping over the center, leaving some chips exposed around the edges.
· Drizzle generously with cheesecake sauce.
· Sprinkle with toasted pecans.
· Scatter fresh raspberries across the platter.
· Finish with small mint leaves.
· Serve immediately.
Chef Jeff Tips
· Watch the chips closely during the last few minutes. The sugar can go from golden to burnt very quickly.
· Do not overcook the peaches. You want tender peach chunks, not peach sauce.
· Build the platter high in the center for the best TV presentation.
· Add the mint right before serving so it stays bright and fresh.