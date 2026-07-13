Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
The PlaceRecipes

Actions

Loaded peach cobbler nachos with Smith's Chef Jeff

Loaded peach cobbler nachos with Smith's Chef Jeff
Posted

This loaded peach cobbler nachos recipe turns a classic Southern dessert into a shareable, over-the-top treat layered with cinnamon sugar chips, warm peaches and all the cobbler fixings.

Ingredients

Cinnamon Sugar Chips

· 8 flour tortillas

· 4 Tbsp melted butter

· 1/2 cup granulated sugar

· 1 tsp cinnamon

Peach Cobbler Topping

· 4 large ripe peaches, peeled if desired and diced

· 3 Tbsp butter

· 1/4 cup brown sugar

· 1 tsp cinnamon

· 1/4 tsp nutmeg

· 1 Tbsp lemon juice

· 1 Tbsp cornstarch

· 2 Tbsp cold water

Cheesecake Drizzle

· 4 oz cream cheese, softened

· 1/2 cup powdered sugar

· 2–3 Tbsp milk

· 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Finish

· 1/3 cup toasted pecans, roughly chopped

· 1/2 cup fresh raspberries

· Fresh mint leaves

Directions

Make the Cinnamon Sugar Chips

· Preheat oven to 375°F.

· Cut each tortilla into 6 wedges.

· Arrange on two large baking sheets in a single layer.

· Brush both sides lightly with melted butter.

· Combine sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle evenly over both sides.

· Bake for 5 minutes, then flip the chips.

· Return to the oven and bake another 4–6 minutes until lightly golden and crisp.

· Allow chips to cool completely. They will continue to crisp as they cool.

Prepare the Peach Cobbler Topping

· Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

· Add peaches, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon juice.

· Cook 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until peaches soften but still hold their shape.

· Whisk together cornstarch and cold water.

· Stir into the peaches and cook 1–2 minutes until glossy and lightly thickened.

· Remove from heat and cool slightly.

Make the Cheesecake Drizzle

· Beat together cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and milk until smooth.

· Add additional milk as needed until thick but easily drizzleable.

· Transfer to a squeeze bottle or piping bag.

Assemble

· Arrange cinnamon sugar chips on a large serving platter.

· Spoon warm peach cobbler topping over the center, leaving some chips exposed around the edges.

· Drizzle generously with cheesecake sauce.

· Sprinkle with toasted pecans.

· Scatter fresh raspberries across the platter.

· Finish with small mint leaves.

· Serve immediately.

Chef Jeff Tips

· Watch the chips closely during the last few minutes. The sugar can go from golden to burnt very quickly.

· Do not overcook the peaches. You want tender peach chunks, not peach sauce.

· Build the platter high in the center for the best TV presentation.

· Add the mint right before serving so it stays bright and fresh.

Recent Good Day Utah stories

 

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE