Loaded peach cobbler nachos with Smith's Chef Jeff

This loaded peach cobbler nachos recipe turns a classic Southern dessert into a shareable, over-the-top treat layered with cinnamon sugar chips, warm peaches and all the cobbler fixings.

Ingredients

Cinnamon Sugar Chips

· 8 flour tortillas

· 4 Tbsp melted butter

· 1/2 cup granulated sugar

· 1 tsp cinnamon

Peach Cobbler Topping

· 4 large ripe peaches, peeled if desired and diced

· 3 Tbsp butter

· 1/4 cup brown sugar

· 1 tsp cinnamon

· 1/4 tsp nutmeg

· 1 Tbsp lemon juice

· 1 Tbsp cornstarch

· 2 Tbsp cold water

Cheesecake Drizzle

· 4 oz cream cheese, softened

· 1/2 cup powdered sugar

· 2–3 Tbsp milk

· 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Finish

· 1/3 cup toasted pecans, roughly chopped

· 1/2 cup fresh raspberries

· Fresh mint leaves

Directions

Make the Cinnamon Sugar Chips

· Preheat oven to 375°F.

· Cut each tortilla into 6 wedges.

· Arrange on two large baking sheets in a single layer.

· Brush both sides lightly with melted butter.

· Combine sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle evenly over both sides.

· Bake for 5 minutes, then flip the chips.

· Return to the oven and bake another 4–6 minutes until lightly golden and crisp.

· Allow chips to cool completely. They will continue to crisp as they cool.

Prepare the Peach Cobbler Topping

· Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

· Add peaches, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon juice.

· Cook 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until peaches soften but still hold their shape.

· Whisk together cornstarch and cold water.

· Stir into the peaches and cook 1–2 minutes until glossy and lightly thickened.

· Remove from heat and cool slightly.

Make the Cheesecake Drizzle

· Beat together cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and milk until smooth.

· Add additional milk as needed until thick but easily drizzleable.

· Transfer to a squeeze bottle or piping bag.

Assemble

· Arrange cinnamon sugar chips on a large serving platter.

· Spoon warm peach cobbler topping over the center, leaving some chips exposed around the edges.

· Drizzle generously with cheesecake sauce.

· Sprinkle with toasted pecans.

· Scatter fresh raspberries across the platter.

· Finish with small mint leaves.

· Serve immediately.

Chef Jeff Tips

· Watch the chips closely during the last few minutes. The sugar can go from golden to burnt very quickly.

· Do not overcook the peaches. You want tender peach chunks, not peach sauce.

· Build the platter high in the center for the best TV presentation.

· Add the mint right before serving so it stays bright and fresh.