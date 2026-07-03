Crispy Chicken Caesar Smash Tacos with Smith's Chef Jeff

Crispy Chicken Caesar Smash Tacos are the perfect blend of bold flavor and summer fun — ideal for your July 4th celebrations. They’re quick to make, easy to share, and sure to steal the show at any backyard cookout or fireworks feast.

Ingredients

For the Chicken Smash Tacos

· 1 lb ground chicken

· 6 small flour tortillas

· 1 tsp kosher salt

· 1 tsp black pepper

· 1 tsp garlic powder

· 1 tsp onion powder

· 1/2 tsp smoked paprika

· 1–2 Tbsp neutral oil

For the Caesar Salad

· 3 cups shredded romaine

· 1/2 cup shredded parmesan

· 1/4 cup Caesar dressing

· 1 tsp lemon zest

· 1 Tbsp lemon juice

· Fresh cracked pepper to taste

Toppings

· 4 slices bacon, cooked crispy and chopped

· Extra shaved parmesan

· Lemon wedges

· Optional chopped parsley or chives

Directions

Prepare the Caesar Salad

· In a bowl combine romaine, parmesan, Caesar dressing, lemon zest, lemon juice, and black pepper.

· Toss until lightly coated and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Prepare the Chicken

· In a bowl combine ground chicken with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika.

· Divide into 6 equal portions.

Smash the Tacos

· Heat a large griddle or skillet over medium-high heat and lightly oil.

· Place tortillas onto the hot griddle.

· Immediately press a portion of seasoned chicken onto the TOP side of each tortilla, spreading evenly to the edges.

· Carefully flip so the chicken side is directly against the griddle.

· Cook 3–4 minutes until deeply golden and crispy.

Finish the Tacos

· Flip tacos back over tortilla-side down and cook another 1–2 minutes until tortillas are lightly crisped and chicken is fully cooked.

· Top with Caesar salad.

· Sprinkle with crispy bacon and extra parmesan.

· Finish with fresh cracked pepper and a squeeze of lemon.

Chef Jeff Tips

· Use a burger press or spatula with parchment paper for easy smashing.

· Don’t overload the Caesar salad or the tacos lose crispness.

· Finish with fresh lemon right before serving for the best flavor and brightness.

· Pre-cook the bacon ahead of time for easy assembly.