Utah Motorsports Campus gets new owners, $5M in upgrades and ambitious plans for the future

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A group of Utah investors is now running the Utah Motorsports Campus, bringing with them a $5 million investment this year alone and sweeping plans to transform the facility into one of the top motorsports destinations in the country.

As FOX 13 News reported earlier this year, the previous owner — a Chinese company — was forced to sell after being accused of close ties to the Chinese government.

Campus CEO Joe Atkin said the money is already making a visible difference.

"This year we'll put over $5 million and I think that's more than what's been put in the last 15 years and the racers who are on the track already see it but the next whatever 5, 10, $50 million that we put in the community will fill it because it will have the museums and the restaurants and things that bring the community in," Atkin said.

Atkin said the property is currently a great draw for motorsports enthusiasts, but that the new ownership's goal is to broaden its appeal — particularly to families. "We view that the future of this, if mom isn't saying to dad, 'Let's go to the track this weekend,' we haven't won yet," Atkin said.

Hence, the plans for restaurants, museums, water features, and shade.

Larry H. Miller built the campus 20 years ago as a passion project. He passed away 5 years later. Atkin said the new ownership group is made up of local motorsports enthusiasts who share Miller's passion for the sport.

"I think in the next 15 years it will be recognized as one of the best facilities of this kind in the country. It was when it was built, it just fell behind because it hasn't had a steward really that is passionate about motor sports," Atkin said.

The group plans to bring the track up to the specifications needed to attract IndyCars, NASCAR, and other sanctioned races.

But the new owners are also focused on accessibility. Atkin said the goal is to get far more everyday drivers out to the track.

"We hope that we get 10 times more people out here. We're opening the doors, so we recently just brought back what's called Wide Open Wednesday, so anyone can bring any car. You got a Mazda Miata, a Subaru, whatever it is. This is not just like a rich man's sport. It's like bring your car, we'll get you on track. We'll teach you some fundamentals of racing," Atkin said.

Part of the $5 million investment has gone toward updating the kart track, which is now open 5 days a week. Rides start at $25.

For those with serious ambitions, the campus also offers a path to professional racing. Mike Beeny, shop manager for M2 Karting and a racing coach with a background in professional racing, operates a trackside garage at the campus on weekends to train drivers.

"For our drivers that develop a skill set and really love this sport, the sky is really the limit, and we've worked with drivers over the years that have become BMW factory drivers. They've run formula cars, they've continued in karting and done world championship events," Beeny said.

Beeny said the new ownership gives racers who have invested their time and money in the sport confidence in the facility's future.

"The biggest thing that it does is it gives confidence to all of the racers who are investing their time and their money in this sport that there is a long-term home for them to be at in Utah, and the Miller family started that many, many years ago, and now new ownership has given us the opportunity to continue for many, many more," Beeny said.

The new ownership said between 1,000 and 1,500 people visit the track each week. They hope to increase that number tenfold in the near future.

A 20th anniversary celebration and grand reopening event is planned for the end of summer, with Governor Cox scheduled to attend at 10 a.m. The campus will also be renamed at that event.