Get game ready with Smith's Chef Jeff and BBQ pulled pork fries

Celebrate America’s bold flavors with smoky pulled pork piled high over crispy fries, drizzled in tangy Alabama white sauce for a game-day bite you’ll keep coming back to.

Ingredients

For the Alabama White BBQ Sauce:

· 1 cup mayonnaise

· 2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

· 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

· 1 tsp prepared horseradish

· 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

· 1 tsp lemon juice

· 1 tsp honey

· 1/2 tsp garlic powder

· 1/2 tsp black pepper

· 1/2 tsp kosher salt

For the Cheese Sauce:

· 8 oz Velveeta, cubed

· 1/4 cup milk

For the Fries:

· 1 bag (26–32 oz) extra crispy frozen fries

· 1 Tbsp BBQ seasoning

For the Pork:

· 1 lb smoked pulled pork

· 1 Tbsp butter

· 1 tsp BBQ seasoning

· 1 Tbsp Alabama White BBQ Sauce

For the Toppings:

· 1/2 cup pickled red onions

· 1 cup crispy fried onions

· 2 Tbsp sliced chives

Directions

· In a bowl whisk together the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, honey, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt. Refrigerate until ready to use.

· Place the Velveeta and milk in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in 30-second intervals, stirring between each, until smooth and creamy.

· Cook frozen fries according to package directions until golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a bowl and toss with BBQ seasoning while hot.

· Heat a flat top grill or skillet over medium-high heat. Add the butter and pulled pork. Sprinkle with BBQ seasoning and cook for 2–3 minutes undisturbed until lightly crisped. Toss and continue cooking until heated through and crispy in spots.

· Stir in 1 tablespoon of the Alabama White BBQ Sauce and cook for 30 seconds more.

· Arrange the fries on a serving platter.

· Drizzle lightly with the cheese sauce.

· Top with the crispy pulled pork.

· Drizzle generously with the Alabama White BBQ Sauce.

· Finish with pickled red onions, crispy fried onions, and chives.

· Serve immediately.