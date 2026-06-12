Get game ready with Smith's Chef Jeff and chimichurri steak fries

Bring the taste of Argentina to your plate with juicy steak strips, golden fries, and a fresh burst of zesty chimichurri — the perfect fuel for cheering on La Albiceleste.

Ingredients

For the Steak:

· 1½ lbs skirt steak, thinly sliced

· 1 tsp kosher salt

· ½ tsp black pepper

· 1 Tbsp avocado oil

For the Chimichurri:

· 1 cup fresh parsley, packed

· ¼ cup fresh cilantro

· 4 cloves garlic

· 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

· ½ cup olive oil

· 1 tsp kosher salt

· ½ tsp black pepper

· ½ tsp red pepper flakes

For the Fries:

· 1 bag (26–32 oz) extra crispy frozen fries

· 1 Tbsp garlic herb seasoning

For the Toppings:

· 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

· 1 Tbsp avocado oil

· 2 Tbsp chopped parsley

Directions

· In a food processor, combine parsley, cilantro, garlic, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Pulse until finely chopped but still slightly chunky. Refrigerate until ready to use.

· Season the sliced skirt steak with kosher salt and black pepper.

· Heat a flat top grill or skillet over medium-high heat. Add avocado oil and cook the steak for 1–2 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned and cooked through.

· Cook the sliced red onion in a little avocado oil until softened and lightly charred.

· Cook frozen fries according to package directions until golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a bowl and toss with garlic herb seasoning while hot.

· Arrange the fries on a serving platter.

· Top with the steak and charred onions.

· Spoon the chimichurri generously over the top.

· Finish with chopped parsley and serve immediately.