Get game ready with Smith's Chef Jeff and chimichurri steak fries

Bring the taste of Argentina to your plate with juicy steak strips, golden fries, and a fresh burst of zesty chimichurri — the perfect fuel for cheering on La Albiceleste.
Ingredients
For the Steak:
· 1½ lbs skirt steak, thinly sliced
· 1 tsp kosher salt
· ½ tsp black pepper
· 1 Tbsp avocado oil
For the Chimichurri:
· 1 cup fresh parsley, packed
· ¼ cup fresh cilantro
· 4 cloves garlic
· 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
· ½ cup olive oil
· 1 tsp kosher salt
· ½ tsp black pepper
· ½ tsp red pepper flakes
For the Fries:
· 1 bag (26–32 oz) extra crispy frozen fries
· 1 Tbsp garlic herb seasoning
For the Toppings:
· 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
· 1 Tbsp avocado oil
· 2 Tbsp chopped parsley
Directions
· In a food processor, combine parsley, cilantro, garlic, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Pulse until finely chopped but still slightly chunky. Refrigerate until ready to use.
· Season the sliced skirt steak with kosher salt and black pepper.
· Heat a flat top grill or skillet over medium-high heat. Add avocado oil and cook the steak for 1–2 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned and cooked through.
· Cook the sliced red onion in a little avocado oil until softened and lightly charred.
· Cook frozen fries according to package directions until golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a bowl and toss with garlic herb seasoning while hot.
· Arrange the fries on a serving platter.
· Top with the steak and charred onions.
· Spoon the chimichurri generously over the top.
· Finish with chopped parsley and serve immediately.