Get game ready with Smith's Chef Jeff and Korean BBQ fries

Sweet, savory, and spicy Korean BBQ meets crispy fries for a flavor-packed fusion that’ll keep your taste buds dancing while you watch the match.
Ingredients
For the Korean BBQ Beef:
· 1 package Kroger Beef Shaved Steak (24 oz)
· 1 Tbsp sesame oil
For the Korean BBQ Sauce:
· 1/3 cup soy sauce
· 3 Tbsp brown sugar
· 1 1/2 Tbsp gochujang
· 1 tsp sesame oil
· 4 cloves garlic, minced
· 1 tsp grated fresh ginger
· 1 Tbsp rice vinegar
For the Gochujang Yum Yum Sauce:
· 1/2 cup mayonnaise
· 1 Tbsp gochujang
· 1 tsp honey
· 1 tsp rice vinegar
· 1 tsp sesame oil
· 1–2 tsp water, if needed
For the Fries:
· 1 bag (26–32 oz) extra crispy frozen fries
· 1 Tbsp garlic sesame seasoning
For the Toppings:
· 4 green onions, sliced
· Sesame seeds for garnish
Directions
· In a bowl whisk together soy sauce, brown sugar, gochujang, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, and rice vinegar.
· In a separate bowl combine mayonnaise, gochujang, honey, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Refrigerate until ready to use.
· Cook frozen fries according to package directions until golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a bowl and toss with garlic sesame seasoning while hot.
· Roughly chop the shaved steak into bite-sized pieces before cooking.
· Heat a flat top grill or skillet over medium-high heat. Add sesame oil and spread the beef into an even layer.
· Let the beef cook mostly undisturbed for 2–3 minutes to develop browning. Stir and continue cooking until fully browned and slightly crispy in spots.
· Pour in the Korean BBQ sauce and toss until glossy and slightly sticky.
· Arrange the fries on a serving platter and top with the Korean BBQ beef.
· Drizzle generously with the gochujang yum yum sauce.
· Finish with green onions and sesame seeds.
· Serve immediately.