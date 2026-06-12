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Get game ready with Smith's Chef Jeff and Korean BBQ fries

Get game ready with Smith's Chef Jeff and Korean BBQ fries
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Sweet, savory, and spicy Korean BBQ meets crispy fries for a flavor-packed fusion that’ll keep your taste buds dancing while you watch the match.

Ingredients

For the Korean BBQ Beef:

· 1 package Kroger Beef Shaved Steak (24 oz)

· 1 Tbsp sesame oil

For the Korean BBQ Sauce:

· 1/3 cup soy sauce

· 3 Tbsp brown sugar

· 1 1/2 Tbsp gochujang

· 1 tsp sesame oil

· 4 cloves garlic, minced

· 1 tsp grated fresh ginger

· 1 Tbsp rice vinegar

For the Gochujang Yum Yum Sauce:

· 1/2 cup mayonnaise

· 1 Tbsp gochujang

· 1 tsp honey

· 1 tsp rice vinegar

· 1 tsp sesame oil

· 1–2 tsp water, if needed

For the Fries:

· 1 bag (26–32 oz) extra crispy frozen fries

· 1 Tbsp garlic sesame seasoning

For the Toppings:

· 4 green onions, sliced

· Sesame seeds for garnish

Directions

· In a bowl whisk together soy sauce, brown sugar, gochujang, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, and rice vinegar.

· In a separate bowl combine mayonnaise, gochujang, honey, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Refrigerate until ready to use.

· Cook frozen fries according to package directions until golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a bowl and toss with garlic sesame seasoning while hot.

· Roughly chop the shaved steak into bite-sized pieces before cooking.

· Heat a flat top grill or skillet over medium-high heat. Add sesame oil and spread the beef into an even layer.

· Let the beef cook mostly undisturbed for 2–3 minutes to develop browning. Stir and continue cooking until fully browned and slightly crispy in spots.

· Pour in the Korean BBQ sauce and toss until glossy and slightly sticky.

· Arrange the fries on a serving platter and top with the Korean BBQ beef.

· Drizzle generously with the gochujang yum yum sauce.

· Finish with green onions and sesame seeds.

· Serve immediately.

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