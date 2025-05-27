Fatal accident closes southbound I-15 in Payson

PAYSON, Utah — One person was killed following an accident on Interstate 15 in Payson on Tuesday afternoon.

All southbound lanes of I-15 are currently closed due to the accident that occurred near 8000 South. Northbound lanes in the area are also backed up.

It's not known what caused the accident or how many other vehicles were involved.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the accident scene is expected to be cleared by 8 p.m. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

