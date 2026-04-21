Going to see Messi? Bring patience on the drive to the Real Salt Lake game

SANDY, Utah — When one of the world's greatest soccer players makes a rare visit to Salt Lake City, the possibility of traffic nightmares is something that no fan wants to deal with.

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami club are set to take on Real Salt Lake at America First Field on Wednesday, marking one of the biggest sporting events in Utah history. While the action on the pitch will be fast and furious, progress outside may be slow-going.

The Sandy Police Department shared how it's looking forward to a "high-energy night," but wants fans to know of traffic closures around the stadium to make getting to the game a bit easier.

Before the game, the far right southbound lane on South Street will be closed at 3:30 p.m. between 9126 South and 9320 South, while the left-hand turn lane from northbound State Street onto Romano Way will also be closed at the same time.

Once the game is over, northbound Monroe Boulevard will be closed to all traffic from Town Ridge Parkway to 9400 South, and 9400 South will be closed for westbound traffic at State Street.

Rimando Way will be fully closed to any traffic trying to get into the stadium.

To make matters possibly worse, multiple performances at the nearby Hale Centre Theatre may end at the same time as the Real Salt Lake game. Those attending the theater shows are urged to exit south on Monroe Boulevard.

"Let’s make it a great night for soccer and our community," the department said. "Plan ahead, be patient, and look out for one another!"