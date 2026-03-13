I-15 shutdowns drivers should avoid in northern Utah this weekend

OGDEN, Utah — Drivers heading out into the Ogden area over the weekend are being warned to avoid Interstate 15 during certain hours due to multiple highway closures.

The Utah Department of Transportation said I-15 will be closed overnight near 4400 South on both Friday and Saturday night to allow crews time to install steel beams for a new bridge.

On Friday, northbound I-15 will be closed starting at 11 p.m. through 9 a.m. Saturday. Traffic during the first closure will be detoured onto Riverdale Road and onto northbound I-84.

The following night, all southbound traffic on I-15 will be shut down at 10:30 p.m. before reopening with one lane at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and fully reopen at 11 a.m. During the southbound closure, traffic will exit I-15 at 4400 South and use Riverdale Road to re-enter the highway.

Other locations will see reductions to one lane in both directions along I-15 in Farmington between Glovers Lane and Park Lane starting at 8 p.m. Friday. In the Salt Lake Valley, southbound I-215 will be reduced to one lane starting Friday at 10 p.m.