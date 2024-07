SALT LAKE CITY — Sections of Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City are currently shut down after a man was struck on the highway Monday.

Watch LIVE below as I-15 is closed due to accident:

Only one lane of I-15 southbound lanes near 1700 North is open.

The unidentified man is in critical condition, although it's not known how he was struck on the highway and why he was out of a vehicle.