Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in West Valley City on Thursday night. The name of the victim hasn't been released by officials.

West Valley City police say the crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. in front of the Walmart at 3189 South 5600 West. According to officers, a car in the center lane was attempting to make a U-turn in front of the motorcyclist causing the crash.

While officers don't believe impairment as a factor in the crash at this time, they ask that drivers pay more attention on the roads. "It's always just making sure you're looking out for all vehicles on the road and pedestrians," stated Lieutenant Tyler Longman of the West Valley City Police Department.

The driver involved in the crash did stay at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

