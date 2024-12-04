2 extricated after multi-vehicle Eagle Mountain crash shuts down SR-73

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A multi-vehicle crash in Eagle Mountain shut down traffic in both directions on SR-73 for a few hours Wednesday.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said a driver of a pickup truck tried passing other vehicles on the road when it hit an oncoming pickup truck head-on. Following the initial crash, four other vehicles became involved in the incident.

Two people in the pickup heading in the opposite direction had to be extricated from the truck and were transported to the hospital, although the extent of their injuries is not known.

Utah County Sheriff's Office

The driver of the first pickup truck that attempted to pass was issued a citation for improper passing, failure to give the right of way and having no insurance.

Three of the vehicles were towed from the scene, with at least one being declared a total loss.

The road was reopened at 4:45 p.m.