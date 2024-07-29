Semi truck flips on 3300 South, snarling traffic in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A major accident involving a semi truck Monday has shut down traffic on 3300 South near Interstate 15 in South Salt Lake.

Watch LIVE below as semi truck accident snarls traffic in South Salt Lake:

Video shows the truck flipped on its side with emergency crews blocking off the road to all traffic. A white van appeared to be crushed by the truck.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the truck was coming down an I-15 off-ramp when it crossed through all eastbound lanes on 3300 South and into the westbound lanes.

Two men suffered minor injuries, with one transported to the hospital in fair condition.

FOX 13 News

The truck's contents were spilled across the road.

Because of the incident, both directions of traffic are shut down, with westbound traffic on 3300 South closed at 300 West. Exits on I-15 at 330 South are also closed.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking new story