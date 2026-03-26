UDOT plans to spend $2.8B in 2026; here's where the money is going

SALT LAKE CITY — The temperatures are getting warmer, which means the return to a busy construction season across the Beehive State.
The Utah Department of Transportation announced Thursday its plans to spend $2.8 billion dollars on construction projects in Utah during 2026. That money will be split across 176 projects, with 57 of them already underway.
“Every project we start is about taking care of the system Utahns rely on every day,” UDOT Deputy Director Lisa Wilson said. "At the end of the day, our goal is simple: help people get where they’re going safely.”
Ahead of the construction crews manning Utah's roadways, UDOT officials are asking drivers to remember to slow down and stay safe in work zones.
Here are some of the projects that UDOT has scheduled for 2026:
- Legacy Parkway expansion (Davis County)
- $65 million
- Adding a new lane in each direction of Legacy Parkway from Interstate 215 in North Salt Lake to the Farmington area
- Construction began in March and is expected to finish by the end of the year
- West Davis Highway extension (Davis County)
- $225 million
- Extending West Davis Highway 2.5 miles north, up to 1800 North in West Point, and continuing the Emigrant Trail from 1300 North to the Weber County border line
- Construction will begin in the summer and is expected to last until 2029
- I-80 improvements (Salt Lake and Summit Counties)
- $73 million
- Repaving I-80 from Mountain Dell Reservoir to Lambs Canyon
- Repaving I-80 from 2300 East to the mouth of Parleys Canyon
- Replacing two, 50+ year old bridges near Jeremy Ranch
- Completely replacing three bridge decks and rehabilitating four other minor bridge decks
- Projects will begin in spring to late summer with bridge work lasting through late 2027
- S-Line extension (Salt Lake County)
- $43.2 million
- Extending the S-Line streetcar line from its current ending at Farmont Station (1040 East) to the heart of the Sugar House business district at Highland Drive and Simpson Avenue
- Construction will begin this spring and is expected to complete in 2027
- I-15 pavement repairs (Salt Lake County)
- $10.6 million
- Repairing the pavement in both directions of I-15 from 10600 South to 9000 South
- Expected to begin in the spring and wrap up by the end of the year
- 2100 North (Utah County)
- $621 million
- Building a new, 2.8-mile-long freeway-to-freeway connection from Mountain View Corridor to I-15
- Creating 14 new bridges, two new pedestrian bridges, and almost two miles of shared-use paths
- Construction already underway and expected to last through 2028
- US-6 safety improvements (Utah County)
- $87.8 million
- Widening U.S. Route 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon from Chicken Hollow to Tie Fork
- Upgrading the intersection of US-6 and US Route 89 at Thistle Junction into a grade-separated crossing
- The widening project has begun, and construction at the intersection of US-6 and US Route 89 is expected to begin in late spring. Both projects will wrap in 2027
- SR-128 and Colorado River Trail (Grand County)
- $12.5 million
- Building a new section of trail along State Route 128 to fill a .7 mile gap between the existing Colorado River Trail and Grandstaff Campground
- Construction began in March and will be wrapping in 2027
- I-15 St. George widening (Washington County)
- $175 million
- Widening I-15 from two to three lanes between Bluff Street and St. George Boulevard
- Building two new underpasses to improve local traffic connectivity
- Construction to begin in the summer and expected to end in the winter of 2028
- SR-18 upgrades (Washington County)
- $38.3 million
- Reconfiguring Bluff Street from St. George Boulevard to Main Street
- Resurfacing the current road, repairing and building new drains and adding medians
- Project anticipated to begin in May and end in the winter of 2028
- 1800 North and I-15 intersection (Davis County)
- $385 million
- Building a new interchange at the intersection of 1800 North and I-15 in Clearfield
- Widening 1800 North up to 2000 West and moving northbound I-15 onto its new alignment in May
- Expected to wrap in late 2027
- 5600 South in Roy and Riverdale (Weber County)
- $361 million
- Building a new interchange at I-15 and 5600 South
- Widening 5600 South between I-15 and 3500 West from three to five lanes
- Adding new sidewalks, pedestrian ramps, and a new trail system for pedestrians and cyclists
- Expected to wrap in early fall
- SR-30; SR-23 to SR-252 (Cache County)
- $91.6 million
- Widening SR-30
- Adding new trail for pedestrians and cyclists
- Construction expected to conclude in early fall
- I-215 West (Salt Lake County)
- $150 million
- Reconstructing I-215 West from State Route 201 to just north of I-80
- Rehabilitating 30 bridges
- Repaving 14 miles of ramps on I-80 and California Avenue
- Construction expected to last through the summer of 2027
- US-189 in Provo Canyon (Wasatch County)
- $105 million
- Widening US-189 in Provo Canyon to two lanes in each direction
- Expected to continue through late 2027
- I-15 from Nephi to Levan (Juab County)
- $14.9 million
- Repairing or replacing 10 bridge decks on I-15 and repairing barriers in the area
- Estimated to wrap up before the end of 2026
- I-15 in Hamilton Fort (Iron County)
- $91 million
- Building a 13-mile-long climbing lane on northbound I-15 from the Kanarraville rest stop to the South Cedar interchange
- Reconstructing a portion of the I-15 bridge at Hamilton Fort
- Construction expected to continue to the end of the year.