UDOT plans to spend $2.8B in 2026; here's where the money is going

SALT LAKE CITY — The temperatures are getting warmer, which means the return to a busy construction season across the Beehive State.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced Thursday its plans to spend $2.8 billion dollars on construction projects in Utah during 2026. That money will be split across 176 projects, with 57 of them already underway.

“Every project we start is about taking care of the system Utahns rely on every day,” UDOT Deputy Director Lisa Wilson said. "At the end of the day, our goal is simple: help people get where they’re going safely.”

Ahead of the construction crews manning Utah's roadways, UDOT officials are asking drivers to remember to slow down and stay safe in work zones.

Here are some of the projects that UDOT has scheduled for 2026: