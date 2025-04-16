UDOT reminds drivers to watch out as 150+ new road & infrastructure projects start this year

SALT LAKE CITY — From freeway interchanges to pedestrian bridges, the Utah Department of Transportation will have almost 300 projects this year.

UDOT said Wednesday that 152 of those are new for 2025, and 145 are continuing from last year. The new projects total $1.68 billion.

The projects will also include bridges, new lanes, transit routes and trails.

The agency issued an advisory Wednesday, saying this is the start of their "busy construction season." Some of the new projects have already begun, while others are expected to begin shortly or in the summer or fall. Drivers are urged to keep an eye out for announcements of closures and detours, and always drive carefully and patiently in work zones.

UDOT shared links, details and cost estimates for some of the most significant projects that are kicking off this year:



1800 North and I-15 intersection: Davis County – $385 million

This project will build a new interchange at the intersection of 1800 North and I-15 in Clearfield. Additionally, to accommodate current and future travel in the area, 1800 North will be widened up to 2000 West, an overpass at 500 West to cross the railroad will be added and other measures are planned to create space for a future Hill Air Force Base entrance gate. Work began in March and is expected to finish in fall of 2027.



I-84 bridges in Weber Canyon: Morgan County – $52 million

UDOT will replace two I-84 bridges over the Weber River and Union Pacific Railroad just west of the Weber Canyon rest area. First, a new eastbound bridge will be constructed immediately to the south of the existing bridges. Once complete, the new eastbound bridge will accommodate all traffic while the existing structures are removed, and the westbound bridge is constructed. The project is underway and is anticipated to take two years to complete.



I-215 from SR-201 to North Temple: Salt Lake County – $190 million

Crews will repave three miles of I-215 and 14 miles worth of ramps on SR-201, I-80 and California Avenue. In addition to repaving, 22 bridges will be repaved, a new drainage system will be installed and pavement will be preserved for the next 15 years. This project is expected to start this summer and is anticipated to take two years to complete.



I-80 from SR-36 to SR-201 and SR-36 from Stansbury Parkway to I-80: Tooele County – $38.4 million

UDOT will widen this growing corridor and add an auxiliary lane on eastbound I-80 from SR-36 to the SR-201 on-ramp. Additionally, a northbound lane on SR-36 from Stansbury Park to the I-80 eastbound on-ramp will be added. Work is underway and will continue through summer of 2026.

Geneva Road from University Parkway to 1800 South: Utah County – $34.4 million

Crews will widen the road to two lanes in each direction and create a center turn lane. Additionally, this project will add bike lanes, a 10-foot-wide shared-use path on the east side of the project area and a sidewalk on the west side. Construction is anticipated to begin this summer and conclude in fall of 2026.



US-189 from Wallsburg to Charleston: Wasatch County – $53.1 million

This project in Provo Canyon will widen US-189 to two lanes in each direction, create a signalized intersection at US-189 and SR-113 and enhance the Island Beach Day Use Area entrance. Wildlife protection measures will also be part of this project. Construction is expected to begin later this summer and wrap in late winter of 2026.



US-6 from Chicken Hollow to Tie Fork: Utah County – $59.9 million

Crews will widen US-6 from two lanes to four lanes – with acceleration and deceleration lanes at the Sheep Creek intersection – and add a center median. Additionally, drainage in the area will be improved to accommodate recent issues. Construction is expected to start this fall and last approximately two years.



US-191, north of Summit: Duchesne County – $30.75 million

UDOT will add a two-mile-long passing lane and increase the number of shoulder and chain-up areas. Crews will also add a variety of safety measures, including drainage improvements and guardrail and fencing additions. Construction is scheduled to begin April 21 underway and expected to wrap by the end of next year.



I-15 from Kanarraville to South Cedar interchange: Iron County – $90.3 million

This project will create a 13-mile-long northbound climbing lane on I-15 from the Kanarraville rest stop to the South Cedar interchange. Additionally, the project will widen I-15 to three northbound lanes, tying in an existing three lane section constructed in 2020. The project will also reconstruct the northbound side of the Hamilton Fork interchange to improve clearance and construct a roundabout on the east side of I-15, next to Exit 51. Construction is anticipated to begin in May and is expected to conclude by December 2026.



Here are some of the major ongoing projects: