UDOT's got jokes, but drivers may not find Bangerter Highway closure funny

WEST JORDAN, Utah — There's nothing ever funny about a major roadway being closed down over the weekend, but at least the Utah Department of Transportation is trying.

First, the cold, hard facts.

Starting early Saturday, at 7 a.m., Bangerter Highway will be completely shut down in both directions between 7800 South and 9000 South until Monday at 5 a.m. The closure will enable Rio Tinto employees to repair and replace pipes damaged near an overpass.

Now, "the funny."

UDOT understands that no one is ever happy to be detoured when heading out over the weekend, but they at least had a little fun sharing how the pipes were damaged, along with a warning about the closure.

The agency shared a "bad drawing" image on social media of the areas affected, along with a photo of last year's incident that caused the mess. It was all due to a truck heading down the roadway with its truck bed extended in the up position that smashed into the overpass.

"Pro tip: The truck bed is supposed to be down when you're on the highway," wrote UDOT.