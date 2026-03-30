UDOT's third-lane expansion project on Legacy Parkway draws mixed reactions

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — From North Salt Lake to Farmington, Legacy Parkway sits between neighborhoods and wetlands. The Utah Department of Transportation started construction last week on a project to add a third lane in each direction on the highway.

While some people in the community said this could help with traffic flow, others said they think this expansion is unnecessary.

Right up against Legacy Parkway (SR-67) is the Legacy Trail. It’s where Michael Booth takes his dog Ruthy for her walks.

“If it can be made safe and without too much noise, I’m all for it,” Booth said.

Some neighbors who live a little further into the neighborhood near Legacy Park aren’t as concerned about the expansion. Angie Keeton has had concerns from the start. She lives in the area and founded Save Legacy Parkway several years ago.

“When we first moved in 10 years ago, I could be in my yard and not hear the roadway at all, despite being close to the interchange. However, since the changes have been made… we notice road noise 24/7 in our yard,” Keeton said.

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A sound wall was originally proposed to people in the community. Keeton said in the north section, residents voted for a sound wall, but in the south section, residents did not turn in enough ballots.

With a third lane being added, Keeton said neighbors thought this project would happen at a much later date.

“The frustration is that they have chosen a solution that is very permanent to a temporary problem, which is the closure and construction on I-15,” Keeton added.

Keeton said a better solution could have been to fast-track the double-tracking of the Frontrunner route and provide commuter services that were every 15 minutes.

UDOT spokesperson Mitch Shaw said he understands the frustrations from residents but added that the state’s growth has proven that this expansion is needed.

“If we don’t do anything, if we left the highway as it is now, people would just see commute times increase, increase, increase year by year,” Shaw said. "By 2050, our models indicate that it would be basically gridlocked through the entire length of the corridor."

As a massive project is set to start in 2027 on I-15, he said this Legacy Parkway construction will help make that I-15 project more efficient. Shaw added that when the road was first constructed, they left space in the median to eventually add lanes instead of going onto additional land.

“Giving people options and giving them choice,” Shaw said. "Trying to ensure they get where they want and need to go in an efficient manner, that’s what we’re all about.”

As neighbors like Keeton see the impacts up close, she said it’s important for the community to continue to come together.

“Find the commonality in these lived spaces that they reside in and let their leaders know that there are different and better ways and speak up for them,” Keeton said.

Construction is set to end before 2027.