Vehicle rollover on Interstate 15 causing delays in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol says a vehicle rollover on the northbound side of Interstate 15 near 200 West is causing major delays.

What led up to the crash isn't currently known. However, troopers tell FOX 13 News that the wreckage is currently blocking 4 lanes of traffic.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, is reportedly in poor condition.

Officials expect the road to be partially blocked for a large portion of Thursday morning.