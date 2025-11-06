Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Vehicle rollover on Interstate 15 causing delays in Utah County

Poster image (1).jpg
UDOT
Poster image (1).jpg
Posted

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol says a vehicle rollover on the northbound side of Interstate 15 near 200 West is causing major delays.

Watch Live: Crews responding to vehicle rollover on I-15

What led up to the crash isn't currently known. However, troopers tell FOX 13 News that the wreckage is currently blocking 4 lanes of traffic.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, is reportedly in poor condition.

Officials expect the road to be partially blocked for a large portion of Thursday morning.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere