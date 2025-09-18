Castle Heights Elementary in Price gets royal treatment as Cool School of the Week

PRICE, Utah — FOX 13 News declares Castle Heights Elementary in Price as this week's Cool School of the Week! Their mascot, the Knights, and name, "Castle Heights," required the royal-style declaration of their coolness.

"It's the teacher, it's the staff, it's the community, it's the kids, it's just everybody that is coming together to make this the best place to be," said Castle Heights Elementary Principal Wendy Fluckey.

At Castle Heights Elementary, students are treated like royalty! Building on the school's welcoming atmosphere, teachers and student leaders line up in sequin jackets with pom poms to make students feel at home. They also work to teach their students to slay — not dragons — but reading challenges!

"We read indoors, we read outdoors, we have the kids take a picture in the craziest place and see them reading,” said one 5th-grade teacher.

In addition to everyday activities, the school also hosts an end-of-summer reading parade where all students who read during the summer get to walk the street outside the school, with help from local first responders and support from their classmates and teachers.

"I think our school is cool and amazing because look at how the community comes out to support all of the activities we do," said Missy Labrum.

Castle Heights is also home to one of the best archery programs in the state, where multiple students hit a bullseye during our visit!

"We started the program back here in 2016, competed in the state tournament and took 3rd place as a first-year team, then we came back the next year and we've taken first place every year since then," said archery teacher Mr. Hansen.

"I love it because most schools don't have it, so it's just super fun to do," said one archery student.

At the end of the morning, Granite Credit Union surprised two student government advisors, Renee Strate and Amanda Ori, with a donation to help support their idea of a "friendship bench." The initiative aims to help students who don't have someone to play with find more friends to play with.

"You have some incredible projects going on. I learned a little bit about the friendship bench that your kids are working on, so we want to help out with that," said Granite Credit Union Marketing Director, Spencer Carver.

"We really do think our school is cool, so we're very honored," said Mrs. Ori.

