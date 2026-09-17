Friendships and hard work shine bright at Mountain Ridge High School

HERRIMAN, Utah — From learning cool science projects to becoming the best of friends, there’s so many reasons why Mountain Ridge High School is our Cool School of the week! The students have clubs and classes for all interests like cheerleading and football to DECA and ballroom dancing.

“We have a strong unified student body and super hype performing groups,” Chase, the student body president, said. “I just think it’s a good unifiying school and you can build a lot of friendships here.”

One of the classes on campus is DECA, a business and marketing club where students either role play situations or work with real world partners for projects that improve the community.

“Mountain Ridge DECA is one of the strongest DECA chapters in our state,” Elizabeth, one of the students in DECA said. “DECA is amazing and makes our school super cool because it’s a business and marketing club that allows students to work on skills like finance, marketing, hospitality and entrepreneurship while they are in high school. It also gives students the experience of working with real business partners.”

One of the students Jessica worked with the Utah Department of Corrections and other government leaders to improve the prison system. She made a poster and even won an award with her project.

“It’s taught me how to network with people and given me the skills to use for the rest of my future,” Jessica said. “I actually got the opportunity to win our International Conference against 23,000 people and it connected me to a lot more people because we were recognized at the state, local and national levels.”

Another student in DECA, Lacey, said her project helped guide her skills and help her find her future career in marketing.

“I love DECA because you can genuinely make a difference,” Lacey said. “With my project, I got to make an impact and change someone’s life for the better. And now because of DECA, I know what to do with my future because I didn’t know what to do before DECA.”

Mountain Ridge focuses on hands on learning. In their sciences classes, the students learn about chemicals and gasses from conducting experiments. Mikala Shamblen is one of the chemistry teachers who said Mountain Ridge academics are top tier with state of the art technology for the students.

I love being a part of the mountain ridge community,” she said. “The fact that I genuinely like coming to school every day is because of our students and staff.”

Another piece that makes Mountain Ridge High School such a cool school is their daycare program. Teachers can drop off their kids from newborns to preschool so while they work throughout the day, their kids are taken care of in a safe space. Darcey is one of the teachers taking care of the kids in the day care. And she said it's truly one of the best, most joyous jobs ever and makes Mountain Ridge the coolest school.

“So we have the teachers children that work at the school and our high school students take this as a class and learn about child development and all the things that we do,” Darcey said. “We actually have so many students that end up working childcare after this.”

If you know a Cool School, you can email nominations to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or click here to fill out the nomination form.