Municipal Elementary in Roy celebrates community, music, and student success

ROY, Utah — At Municipal Elementary in Roy, being part of the school means being part of a family. That’s what makes the school special, according to 5th grader Kelton, who nominated Municipal Elementary for FOX 13 News' Cool School of the Week.

“I think our school has great staff, and the school is just amazing,” Kelton said, describing the school as a family. “I’ve been here since kindergarten, and it’s just a great place to be."

That sense of community is reflected throughout the school, where teachers and staff work to create an environment where students feel supported, celebrated and encouraged to succeed.

Principal Tana Chipp says the school focuses on three important values: being respectful, responsible, and safe. Students who demonstrate those values can earn Eagle tickets, which are celebrated in their classrooms and contribute toward a bigger school-wide celebration at the end of each month.

In the classroom, teachers also make time to give students extra support when needed through 95% time.

"95% is an amazing time of the day where we get to pull kids into a smaller group and help support them in skills they need a little extra bit of help on," said 1st grade teacher Myna Miller.

Music is another big part of what makes Municipal Elementary special. The school’s choir allows every student to participate, without requiring auditions.

“They give every kid a chance, no matter who you are,” said choir student Annabelle Iverson.

That inclusive approach is something choir teacher Laura Branch Roach is excited to continue building on. Granite Credit Union representative Spencer Carver surprised Mrs. Branch Roach with a certificate and donation to support the work of the choir.

“Music is just such a blessing to our communities,” Carver said. “We recognize the hard work and the effort that you’re putting in, so we want to recognize you with being our Cool School of the Week.”

Mrs. Branch Roach says that with the donation, she plans to purchase flashlights and other supplies for upcoming holiday performances, including its Christmas Jubilee and Roy City Lights performance.

If you know a Cool School in your neighborhood, you can email Cool School nominations to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com, or fill out the nomination form on our website.