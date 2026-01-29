Music, gardening programs part of what makes Crescent Elementary a cool school

SANDY, Utah — There's something stellar happening at Crescent Elementary in Sandy, which is why they are our Cool School of the Week.

"Crescent is a cool school because we have the best teachers, we have dynamic students that love learning, and they sure love being here for all the extra activities we have before and after school," said Principal Mrs. Draper.

Those activities span a wide range of interests, including the arts. Students have the opportunity to participate in before-school dance and music programs, something teachers say helps students express themselves in new ways.

"I have been dancing my whole life and wanted to find a way I could incorporate arts in the school and give them the opportunity to learn dance as well," said one dance teacher.

In the orchestra program, students are learning instruments like the violin while also building friendships.

"My favorite part about being in an orchestra is hanging out with my friends and learning the violin because I want to be a violinist when I grow up," said an orchestra student.

Crescent Elementary also encourages creativity beyond the stage. A student-initiated writing club provides kids with an opportunity to collaborate and develop their skills together.

"I started writing at home, and then Hallie came over, and I said, 'Hallie, we should start a writing club," shared a student named Ren.

"Encouraging people to write more and get better at some writing," added Hallie.

Another popular program is the school's garden club, which launched in December and already includes about 45 students.

"My favorite part about gardening club is the waiting and just the patience and all of the different kinds of plants," one student said.

First graders also get to make new friends and do creative projects in the Firsties' Friendship Club!

During FOX 13 News' visit, Crescent Elementary received a special surprise. Granite Credit Union presented a donation to support the school's Garden Club!

"I brought this donation for you because we just want to further all the incredible work you do with these awesome kids," said Granite Credit Union Representative Charlotte Toone.

Garden Club coordinator Margaret Johnston says the donation will go toward garden beds, materials, and tools when planting begins in March

"This is going to make a huge difference," Johnston said.