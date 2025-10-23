North Summit High in Coalville embodies spirit, community, and pride

COALVILLE, Utah — B-R-A-V-E-S Braves! This week, our Cool School of the Week is North Summit High in Coalville — a school that embodies spirit, community, and pride!

"Something cool about our high school is our student body," said one of the school's cheer captains, rocking their purple and gold. "They always show up for each other and have great school spirit."

In the west wing, the school's FFA continues to thrive, providing students with hands-on opportunities in agriculture and leadership.

"Some of the things you get to do here in FFA are things such as agriculture mechanics like welding and wiring, all the way to public speaking, like creed," said FFA member Broady.

North Summit also celebrates academic success. This year's now-juniors celebrated taking first place in the state for math last year, and when it comes to athletics, the girls' track team is sprinting ahead — literally!

"We just really try and get everybody involved in track, and we've had some great numbers over the years," said longtime track coach David Peck.

Principal Devin Smith says the school also honors its connection with the East Shoshone tribe and has formed an alliance to keep the Braves as its mascot.

"People from Fort Wakashie have been here, and we signed an official alliance with them," Smith said. "We have erected this statue in honor of their tribe, and their chief, Chief Wakashie."

And of course, the Cool School celebration wouldn't be complete without a special visit from Granite Credit Union, which presented a donation to support North Summit's students and families.

"We hope to use this money to help out the students here at North Summit and the families in the community," said North Summit SBO President.

If you know a Cool School that deserves to be featured, CLICK HERE to share your nomination.