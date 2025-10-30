Salt Lake Science Charter School honored for hands-on learning and community pantry

SALT LAKE CITY — We've got all the elements for an outstanding school this week. The Salt Lake Center for Science Education is our Cool School of the Week, where students are demonstrating that science, art, and community can all work together.

"We are a charter school, but we're chartered by Salt Lake City School District, which to me is kind of the best of both worlds," said Principal Britnie Powell. She explained the school has access to district resources while also having the autonomy to create unique programs.

SLCSE was nominated by a student named Sierra, who spoke to FOX 13 News about why her school deserved the honor. "SLCSE has such amazing and supportive staff who are so good at helping you academically, physically, mentally, and also we have a lot of hands-on learning."

The school is also home to a community food pantry started by Sammi Borders. The pantry benefits students but is also open to the community on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m..

"I know sometimes food is scarce at home, and then this year we were able to open up the pantry so family and community members can come get food," she said.

"It makes me really happy because I know there are a lot of people struggling to make ends meet and get food," added one student.

Although it may be called the Salt Lake Center for Science Education, the students are also artistic and creative. In ceramics, students work with pottery wheels, as well as 3D printers. As an extra passion project, some students also put together a Haunted House for the school's fall festival!

"We decided it would be fun to add some extra spook to it so me, and Aeral came up with the idea to have a haunted house," said one student behind the spook alley.

At the end of the morning, FOX 13 News and Granite Credit Union presented SLCSE with a Cool School plaque to celebrate their hard work, and Granite Credit Union gave teacher Samantha Hobush a donation for her classroom.

"The fact that I've been able to develop relationships with my students over the past 4 years, Sierra is one of them that keeps me going," said Mrs. Hobush.

If you know a Cool School, you can email nominations to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or fill out the nomination form.