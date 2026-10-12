Boo-tiful! Utah is frighteningly one of the most haunted places in U.S., study claims

SALT LAKE CITY — Ever wonder what makes Utah such a spook-tacularly boo-tiful place to celebrate Halloween? It may have something to do with the state being one of the most haunted places in the U.S.

Seriously, what would you expect from a place where funeral potatoes are considered a state treasure?

Less than 3 weeks before Halloween, the most haunted states in the country were revealed in a new study from casino.ca, and Utah didn't disappoint with its 5th-place showing. Overall, the Beehive State registers 65 ghost sightings per 10,000 people, slightly below New York (81), which is allegedly the most haunted U.S. state.

Is Ogden's Union Station haunted by passengers who reached the end of the line?

Is Ogden's Union Station haunted by passengers who reached the end of the line?

The study shared that Utah is popular with the spirits, as the "mountains provide a quiet sanctuary for lingering souls."

MOST HAUNTED U.S. STATES



New York Texas Louisiana California UTAH

According to experts, there is about a 23.29% chance of being properly spooked by a paranormal encounter in the country.

Most haunted place in Utah? Long-forgotten cemetery's history dug back up:

Most haunted place in Utah? Long-forgotten cemetery's history dug back up

The rankings were compiled through data from various sources, including Ghosts of America in the U.S., along with ghost-sighting reports on social media and online forums.