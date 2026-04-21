How Volunteers of America Utah supports homeless teens beyond shelter

SALT LAKE CITY — The Volunteers of America Utah Youth Resource Center in Salt Lake City provides much more than shelter to teens and young adults experiencing homelessness. One of the most important resources it provides in addition to shelter is serving roughly 60,000 hot meals a year.

Even if the shelter does not have enough beds for everyone in need, no youth is turned away from receiving a meal or snacks from the pantry.

"We want to ensure that they feel healthy, that they feel seen," said Mateo Gobilard, the division director for youth services at Volunteers of America, Utah Youth Resource Center. "We're talking about youth ages 15 to 22. They're still growing. Their brains are still growing. We want to ensure that they have access to good, quality food that can help them, give them the energy that they need."

The food is often served by volunteers like Mindy Miller. She has served at the center for 10 years. "I actually am in charge of all the food donations that come in, as far as unpacking, checking dates and putting them on the shelves, making them accessible and organized," Miller said. "I watch these kids, and I know that they have struggles. I know they have stuff outside of here, and this is kind of a safe place for them."

To recognize the efforts of Volunteers of America, Utah, Smith's honored the center as this month's Zero Hunger Hero with a $1,000 donation. FOX 13 News met with center staff and volunteers right before the lunch rush to present the award alongside Tina Murray from Smith's.

"It is great to be alongside a community partner that is as passionate about helping people in the community as we are at Smith’s," Murray said. "On behalf of all of us at Smith's, we are excited to award you $1,000 for your pantry to help serve the kids you serve at VOA," Murray said.

"Thank you, thank you so much! This is so awesome," Gobilard said.

Information about volunteer opportunities at VOA, Utah can be found here: Volunteer Opportunities at Volunteers of America, Utah

If you'd like to share a story of a zero hunger hero in your community, send an e-mail to gooddayutah@fox13now.com.

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