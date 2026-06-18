'Without this, I wouldn't be here': Kaysville 14-year-old survives e-bike crash thanks to helmet

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A Utah family is sharing their story after a 14-year-old's full-face helmet saved his life during an e-bike crash in July 2025.

Ledger Christensen was riding his e-bike with friends near Davis High School when the crash happened. He remembers little of the incident.

"I was just with my friends hanging out. We went down to the gas station by Davis High School. And we were just hanging out there and that's all I can remember," Ledger said.

His mother, Brooke Christensen, got the call shortly after. "I just remember hearing Quinn say, you know, yelling, Brooke, Ledger's been in an accident," Brooke said.

Ledger was found laying in the middle of 200. When Brooke reached him, he was conscious — but barely.

"I remember him opening his eyes and looking at me and he goes, Mom, something's wrong. And then he passed out," Brooke said.

At the hospital, his condition worsened. Scans revealed a brain bleed in the lower part of his brain. Doctors called it a miracle he survived. "He just wasn't responding," Brooke said.

Facing the possibility of losing her son, Brooke turned to prayer. "I just said a prayer like, please, please, please. And at that point my husband looked at me and said, I think we need to call the kids," Brooke said.

Ledger began to turn a corner when his older brother arrived at the hospital. "When his oldest brother got there is when he started to turn. You could immediately see it," Brooke said.

According to the Christensens, doctors credited the full-face helmet Ledger was wearing with limiting the trauma to his brain.

"All the doctors said if I was wearing a half-faced, I would have died," Ledger said.

Katherine Stokes, a registered nurse at Intermountain Health, explained why full-face helmets are so critical in e-bike crashes. "So that full face helmet is really crucial because you could end up with facial fractures, orbital fractures, which then transfers trauma into your brain," Stokes said.

Under Utah law, e-bike riders under 21 years old are required to wear a DOT-approved motorcycle helmet. However, there is no requirement that the helmet be a full-face model.

Brooke said wearing a full-face helmet was a condition of buying the bikes in the first place. "I remember the deal when we bought the bikes was, there's no question you'll wear a full face helmet, and if I ever see you not with a helmet on, they're gone," Brooke said.

On the day of the crash, Brooke wasn't there to enforce that rule — but Ledger followed it anyway. "I wasn't there to remind him. So he did that on his own, and I'm grateful that he did," Brooke said.

Ledger now keeps his damaged helmet as a reminder of how close he came to losing his life.

"I kept it to remember how lucky I am," Ledger said. "Without this, I wouldn't be here," he said.

The experience left a lasting impression on the teenager, who hopes other young riders will make the same choice he did. "Makes you realize how lucky you are. That some kids didn't make the choice to wear the helmet and it turned out really bad for them," Ledger said.

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